RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $161.17 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,895.11 or 1.00013635 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $161.17 million and $290,437.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001487 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,604 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

