$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $19.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. 1,578,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,516. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

