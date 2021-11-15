$878.94 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $878.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $926.65 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.29. 946,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,584. Albemarle has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

