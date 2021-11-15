DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $830,466.95 and $69,977.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

