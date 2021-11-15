$75.35 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $75.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.80 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 225,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,494. The firm has a market cap of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.