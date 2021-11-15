DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,172.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $353,442.87 and $4,172.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

