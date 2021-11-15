Odyssey Market Cap Tops $6.71 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00221872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.