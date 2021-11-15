1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,198,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $50,986,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

