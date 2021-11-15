Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.09. 44,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.