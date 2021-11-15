Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Tops One Day Volume of $859.94 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and $859.94 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00085025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

