Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Financial Review

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

32.7% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group 11.77% -3.58% -1.46% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hemisphere Media Group and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $151.18 million 3.02 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Troika Media Group $16.19 million 5.95 -$16.00 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.