Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 3,037,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

