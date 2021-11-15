Ethverse One Day Volume Reaches $10,208.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $10,208.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00422752 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.41 or 0.01142564 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

