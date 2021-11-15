Zacks: Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Brokerages predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

ANIP traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 173,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,858. The stock has a market cap of $573.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

