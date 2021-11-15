QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,058,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $136,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $168.51. 12,310,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.