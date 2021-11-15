SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $19,266,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

