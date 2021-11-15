Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 116,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 237,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

