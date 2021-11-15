Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,039. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.