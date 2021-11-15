Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Sells 24,984 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 24,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $199,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.45. 742,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,915. The company has a market cap of $536.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.68.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The company had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

