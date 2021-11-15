Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.63. 380,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,743. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

