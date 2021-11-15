$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.65 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,400. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

