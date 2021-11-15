Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $32.14 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $121.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $163.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SUNL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 766,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,417. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

