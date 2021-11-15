Kuende Price Up 76.2% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

