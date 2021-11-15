SCYNEXIS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 2,502,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.13. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCYX. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.