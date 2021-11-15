Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 84,323 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,532,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,508. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $110.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

