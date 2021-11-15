Automata Network (ATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $200.66 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $200.66 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00094173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.64 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.00 or 0.07010287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

