EvenCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $230,661.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $57,554.98 and $230,661.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00428140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.42 or 0.01145445 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

