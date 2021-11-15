Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,936. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

