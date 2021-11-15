Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.07. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.5983 dividend. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

