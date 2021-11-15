Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 2,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AR traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $19.63. 4,784,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 355.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

