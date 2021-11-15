Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $109,930.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.64. 303,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.