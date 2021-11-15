Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.22

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 67429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

