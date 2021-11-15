Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDTX. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

CDTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,039. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $193,940 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

