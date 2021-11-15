ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $16,786.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,935.40 or 1.00308992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.80 or 0.07068365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

