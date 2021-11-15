Crypterium Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.69 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $27.92 million and $3.69 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00221916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

