UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.80. 2,849,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.94. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

