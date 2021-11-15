DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

