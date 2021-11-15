Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $59.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 542,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,145. Open Text has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

