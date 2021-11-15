Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.18. 388,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
