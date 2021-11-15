Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.18. 388,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

