Hayden Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76.

On Monday, September 20th, Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,057. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

