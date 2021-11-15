Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 25,546 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,720. Amplitude Inc has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $173,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $337,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $652,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

