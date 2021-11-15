Patrick Miles Purchases 50,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEC stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Monday. 947,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

