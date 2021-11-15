Insider Selling: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,600,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SPCE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 11,211,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,171,893. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $61,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

