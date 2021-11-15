Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

IPAR traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

