Sether (SETH) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Sether has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $694,181.99 and approximately $2,675.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.