Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,295. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

