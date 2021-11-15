-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,857. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

