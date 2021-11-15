GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.47 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

