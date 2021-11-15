Analysts Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRTG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.