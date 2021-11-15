$33.17 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.82 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $131.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $132.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.91 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

